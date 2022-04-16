Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $832.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,539,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

