Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 915,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.87. 413,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.70. Masimo has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after buying an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.