Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MMND traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Mastermind has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.96.
Mastermind Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastermind (MMND)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.