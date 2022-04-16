Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MMND traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Mastermind has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

