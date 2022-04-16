Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $13.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. Matterport has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

