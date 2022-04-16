Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MZDAY shares. Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 47,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

