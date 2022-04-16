Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MZDAY shares. Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 47,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

