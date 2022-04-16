McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$0.97. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 20,006 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53. The firm has a market cap of C$27.38 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

