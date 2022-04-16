Mdex Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $193.39 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.78 or 0.07555660 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,479.64 or 1.00023758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00054092 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,149,693 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.