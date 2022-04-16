mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in March

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.7 days.

Shares of MECVF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MECVF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

