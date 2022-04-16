Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,400 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,114.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.67) to €7.50 ($8.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.65 ($8.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.63) to €6.50 ($7.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.98) to €5.60 ($6.09) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.99.

Mediaset España Comunicación stock remained flat at $$5.37 during midday trading on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audiovisual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

