MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTACW stock remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Friday. MedTech Acquisition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.48.

