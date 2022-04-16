Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

