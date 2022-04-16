MetaHash Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $12.99 million and $689,220.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.68 or 0.07493548 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,173.32 or 0.99891285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00050681 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,369,924,179 coins and its circulating supply is 3,199,332,582 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

