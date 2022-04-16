Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.45.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.39. The company had a trading volume of 785,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,079. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.01. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $147.51 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

