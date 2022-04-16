Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 488,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,512,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 136,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,208,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 913,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,373,000 after buying an additional 136,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average is $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.