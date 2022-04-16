Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 7,192 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $194,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 747,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

