Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,567. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.

