Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $200,000 in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Powered Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Powered Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 626,989 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 20.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,224,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Powered Brands stock remained flat at $$9.83 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,646. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

