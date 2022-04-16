Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 9,008 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,756,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 810,827 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,215,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 167,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 93,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 140,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

