Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$24.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MI.UN. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.25.

MI.UN stock opened at C$19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$19.83 and a 52 week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

