Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Model N stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Model N has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 76.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Model N by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Model N by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

