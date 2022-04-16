Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 47,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

