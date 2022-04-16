Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $2.31. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.64. 47,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

