Monero Classic (XMC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15,709.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.26 million and $15,709.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.30 or 0.00590760 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

