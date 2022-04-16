MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $702,597.84 and $1,178.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,238,422 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

