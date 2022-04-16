Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.56 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $241.79 million and $32.56 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $61.53 or 0.00151979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.33 or 0.07555923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,522.68 or 1.00082898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00053611 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,307,022 coins and its circulating supply is 3,929,399 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

