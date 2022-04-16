Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

MCRUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

