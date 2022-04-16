Morgan Stanley Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $96.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,837. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

