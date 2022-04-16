Morgan Stanley (MS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

NYSE MS opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

