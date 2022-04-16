Morgan Stanley Trims Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price to $65.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,047,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,986,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,636 shares of company stock worth $39,984,237. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

