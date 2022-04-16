Morguard North American (MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 16th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Morguard North American has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.
