Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.34

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.34 and traded as high as C$19.18. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$19.02, with a volume of 17,024 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.35. The company has a market cap of C$743.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.