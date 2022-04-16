MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) to report sales of $555.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.74 million to $566.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $478.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $10.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $482.70. 440,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,010. MSCI has a 52 week low of $443.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

