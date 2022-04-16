MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTUAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($191.30) to €178.00 ($193.48) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($239.13) to €245.00 ($266.30) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($240.22) to €232.00 ($252.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $91.69 and a 1-year high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.