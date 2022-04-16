Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $0.0129 on Exchanges

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $13,022.80 and approximately $76.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00046455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.19 or 0.07559598 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.96 or 1.00110571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00053489 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

