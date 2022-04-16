Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of National Retail Properties worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.48 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

