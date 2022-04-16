Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of CyrusOne worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,567,000 after buying an additional 141,227 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,726,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 18.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

