Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 8,445 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

