Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 134,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

