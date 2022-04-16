Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sonos worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sonos by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter worth $752,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 16.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,858. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.