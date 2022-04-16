Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avient by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $46.55 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.