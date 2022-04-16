Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

