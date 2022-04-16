Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Stifel Financial worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,688,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after buying an additional 456,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after buying an additional 189,912 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,025,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

