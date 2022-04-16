Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

SIVB opened at $507.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $567.89 and a 200 day moving average of $645.98. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.