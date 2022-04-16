Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,090,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of A opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.06 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.