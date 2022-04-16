MVL (MVL) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

MVL (MVL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $242.92 million and $1.96 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MVL has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,793,222,249 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

