My DeFi Pet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.77 or 0.07486322 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,247.88 or 0.99811719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00052034 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

