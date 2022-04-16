National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Solaris Resources stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Solaris Resources has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.41.

About Solaris Resources (Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

