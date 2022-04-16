National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Solaris Resources has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.