National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NHI stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $75.01.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 147.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

