National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $550.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $532.20 million and the highest is $561.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $534.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in National Vision by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in National Vision by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.63. 397,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,898. National Vision has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

