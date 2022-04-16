nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford Sells 60,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

nCino stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,029,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

